Published on Saturday, 21 August 2021

As of August 10, 2021, a total of 9 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Weltevreden have been reported from 4 states (see map). Illnesses started on dates ranging from February 26, 2021, to July 17, 2021 (see timeline).

Sick people ranged in age from 30 to 80 years, with a median age of 60 years, and 56% were female. Of six people with information available, three were hospitalized. No deaths were reported.

State and local public health officials interviewed people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick. Of the seven people interviewed, all reported eating shrimp before getting sick. At least one of the three additional sick people ate frozen cooked shrimp that was not part of the recall.

On August 13, 2021, Avanti Frozen Foods expanded their recall to include additional brands and expiration dates of frozen cooked shrimp products.

Additional Resources:

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/foodborne-illness-outbreaks/marler-clark-retained-in-avanti-frozen-foods-shrimp-salmonella-outbreak/