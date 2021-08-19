U.S. Farmers and Ranchers Play a Key Role During Back-to-School Season

Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021

The transition between summer and fall marks another distinct season: Back-to-school. USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) and America’s farmers and ranchers are critical to preparing students for long school days – from pop quizzes to soccer practice. USDA is providing a back-to-school support kit to assist with menu planning as well as grants to help states develop new school meal recipes that feature local agricultural products.

