Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 22:41 Hits: 4

More than 130 dogs died, 220 were sickened, and Midwestern Pet Food had inadequate food safety practices, the agency says. The company has recalled several products.

(Image credit: Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/18/1029067086/dogs-poisoned-fda-midwestern-per-foods-recalled