Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 20:24 Hits: 7

As of August 10, 2021, a total of 9 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Weltevreden have been reported from 4 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from February 26, 2021, to July 17, 2021.

Sick people ranged in age from 30 to 80 years, with a median age of 60 years, and 56% were female. Of six people with information available, three were hospitalized. No deaths were reported.

State and local public health officials interviewed people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick. Of the seven people interviewed, all reported eating shrimp before getting sick. At least one of the three additional sick people ate frozen cooked shrimp that was not part of the recall.

Sold under multiple brand names including 365, Ahold, Big River, Censea, Chicken of the Sea, CWNO, First Street, Food Lion, Hannaford, Harbor Banks, Honest Catch, HOS, Meijer, Nature’s Promise, Open Acres, Sandbar, Sea Cove, Waterfront Bistro, Wellsley Farms, and WFNO Brands

Sold under multiple brand names including 365, Ahold, Big River, Censea, Chicken of the Sea, CWNO, First Street, Food Lion, Hannaford, Harbor Banks, Honest Catch, HOS, Meijer, Nature’s Promise, Open Acres, Sandbar, Sea Cove, Waterfront Bistro, Wellsley Farms, and WFNO Brands Distributed nationwide from November 2020 to May 2021, but may have been sold in stores more recently

See the initial recall notice and the expanded recall notice for packaging sizes, descriptions, and product codes

On August 13, 2021, Avanti Frozen Foods expanded their initial recall to include additional brands and expiration dates. CDC urges consumers and retailers with frozen cooked shrimp in their freezers to carefully review the product tables in both recall notices and throw away or return any recalled products.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/foodborne-illness-outbreaks/cdc-weighs-in-on-salmonella-shrimp-outbreak/