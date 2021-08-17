The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

  • Illnesses: 9  (3 new)
  • Hospitalizations: 3  (1 new)
  • Deaths: 0
  • States: 4  (2 new)
  • Recall: Yes
  • Investigation status: Active

A few ill with Salmonella prompts a lot of Shrimp to be recalled

8/14/2021,Genji Pacific LLC., of Allentown, PA is voluntarily recalling 1490 packs of sushi containing cocktail shrimp for products purchased in the state of California only, in relation to the Shrimp recall expansion initiated by Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd, due to potential salmonella contamination in frozen shrimp. The products are packed in clear lid containers, with labels indicating the product name, ingredients and best by date. The products can be identified with the Hand-Crafted date of 8/12/2021 and 8/13/2021 and Best By Date of 08/13/2021 and 08/14/2021 and the following UPCs:

Product List

Item NameUPC
12 PC Shrimp Tempura Kabuki Roll [BR]81244803670
12 PC Shrimp Tempura Kabuki Roll [WR]81244803410
12 PC Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll [WR]81244803385
August Box of the Month NCA84003140261
Double Shrimp BBQ Roll WR81244803204
ONO SHRIMP POKE BOWL84003140699
Rainbow Sushi Set [WR]81244803418
Sept Box of The Month (NCA) WR84003140397
Shrimp California Roll [BR]81244803702
Shrimp California Roll [WR]81244803442
Shrimp Summer Roll81282401393
Spicy Shrimp California Roll [WR]81244803444
Spicy Shrimp Inari 4 PC [WR]81244803399
Spicy Shrimp Inari 4pc Kabuki [WR]81244803408
Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll [WR]81244803443
WOK ST SHRIMP VEGGIE LO MEIN P84003140247
Wok st. Shrimp Lo Mein84003140405

Products were sold from Genji Sushi counters inside Whole Foods Market stores at the following locations:

  • 3000 Telegraph Ave Berkeley CA 94705
  • 390 Coddingtown Mall Santa Rosa CA 95401
  • 3502 Mt. Diablo Blvd. Lafayette CA 94549
  • 414 Miller Ave Mill Valley CA 94941
  • 790 De Long Avenue Novato CA 94945-7005
  • 621 E. Washington St Petaluma CA 94952
  • 340 Third St San Rafael CA 94901
  • 1181 Yulupa Ave Santa Rosa CA 95405
  • 6910 McKinley St Sebastopol CA 95472
  • 3111 Mowry Avenue Fremont CA 94538
  • 1025 Gilman Street Berkeley CA 94710
  • 230 Bay Place Oakland CA 94612
  • 774 Emerson St Palo Alto CA 94301
  • 5200 Dublin Blvd. Dublin CA 94568
  • 1010 Park Place San Mateo CA 94403
  • 100 Sunset Drive San Ramon CA 94583
  • 1333 Newell Ave Walnut Creek CA 94596
  • 2941 Ygnacio Valley Rd Walnut Creek CA 94598
  • 731 East Blithedale Mill Valley CA 94941
  • 2001 Market Street San Francisco CA 94114
  • 1765 California St San Francisco CA 94109
  • 690 Stanyan Street San Francisco CA 94117-3305
  • 3950 24th Street San Francisco CA 94114
  • 1150 Ocean Ave San Francisco CA 94112
  • 450 Rhode Island St San Francisco CA 94107
  • 399 4th Street San Francisco CA 94107
  • 1146 Blossom Hill Rd San Jose CA 95118
  • 1690 South Bascom Ave Campbell CA 95008
  • 4800 El Camino Real Los Altos CA 94022
  • 15980 Los Gatos Blvd Los Gatos CA 95032
  • 1250 Jefferson Ave Redwood City CA 94062
  • 2732 Augustine Drive Suite 1600 Santa Clara CA 95054
  • 20955 Stevens Creek Blvd Cupertino CA 95014
  • 777 The Alameda San Jose CA 95126
  • 1710 41st Avenue Capitola CA 95010
  • 650 W. Shaw Ave. Fresno CA 93704
  • 800 Del Monte Center Monterey CA 93940
  • 911 Soquel Ave Santa Cruz CA 95062
  • 270 Palladio Parkway Folsom CA 95630
  • 3682 Bel Aire Plaza Napa CA 94558
  • 6139 S. Virginia Street Reno CA 89502
  • 1001 Galleria Blvd. Roseville CA 95678
  • 4315 Arden Way Sacramento CA 95864
  • 201 W. Napa St Sonoma CA 95476
  • 3600 Lake Tahoe Blvd. South Lake Tahoe CA 96150

The recall was initiated after Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd expanded their recall to a particular Lot of frozen shrimp received by Mai Sushi at some of our California locations.

8/14/2021, Mai Cuisine Inc., of Allentown, PA is voluntarily recalling 67 packs of 12pc Shrimp Tempura Kabuki Roll WR purchased in the state of California only in relation to the Shrimp recall expansion initiated by Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd, due to potential salmonella contamination in frozen shrimp.

The products are packed in clear lid containers, with labels indicating the product name, ingredients and best by date. The products can be identified with the Hand-Crafted date of 8/12/2021 and 8/13/2021 and Best By Date of 08/13/2021 and 08/14/2021 and the following UPCs:

  • 12pc Shrimp Tempura Kabuki Roll WR UPC 8 4003140626 2.

Products were sold from Mai Sushi counters inside Target stores in northern California at the following locations:

Store NameAddress
T2767 Oakland-Emeryville1555 40th Street, Emeryville, CA 94608
T2829 Alameda2700 Fifth Street, Alameda, CA 94501
T3201 San Francisco CBD East225 Bush St, San Francisco, CA 94104
T2766 San Francisco Central789 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94103
T3267 Berkeley Univ Ave1414 University Ave, Berkeley, CA 94702
T3202 Berkeley Central2187 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA 94704
T3240 Marin City180 Donahue St, Sausalito, CA 94965
T3297 SF Folsom and 13th St1690 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA 94103
T3330 Oakland Broadway & 27th2650 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612
T3353 Daly City Westlake100 Westlake Center, Daly City, CA 94015
T1926 Albany1057 Eastshore Hwy, Albany, CA 94710
T1122 San Mateo Fashion Island2220 Bridgepointe Pkwy, San Mateo, CA 94404
T1054 Tanforan1150 El Camino Real, San Bruno, CA 94066
T1407 Daly City Serramonte133 Serramonte Ctr, Daly City, CA 94015
T0320 Colma5001 Junipero Serra Blvd, Colma, CA 94014
T3264 San Francisco Stonestown233 Winston Dr, San Francisco, CA 94132

The recall was initiated after Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd expanded their recall to a particular Lot of frozen shrimp received by Mai Sushi at some of our California locations.

8/14/2021, Mai Franchising Inc., of Allentown, PA is voluntarily recalling 103 packs of sushi containing cocktail shrimp for products purchased in the state of California only.in relation to the Shrimp recall expansion initiated by Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd, due to potential salmonella contamination in frozen shrimp.

The products are packed in clear lid containers, with labels indicating the product name, ingredients and best by date. The products can be identified with the Hand-Crafted date of 8/12/2021 and 8/13/2021 and Best By Date of 08/13/2021 and 08/14/2021 and the following UPCs:

NameUPC
SPICY SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL81282401109
SPECIAL ROLL SUPER SET 16PC81282401129
CHEF’S ASSORTED NIGIRI 6PC81282401130
SCORPION ROLL81282401138
BR SPECIAL ROLL SUPER SET 16PC81282401203
COOKED VARIETY PACK81282401349
SHRIMP MANGO FRESH ROLL81282401374

Products were sold from Mai Sushi counters inside New Leaf Community Market stores in northern California at the following locations:

Store NameAddress
New Leaf Market – Capitola1210 41st Avenue, Capitola, CA 95010
New Leaf Market – Evergreen5667 Silver Creek Valley Road, San Jose, CA 95138
New Leaf Market – Halfmoon Bay150 San Metro Road, half Moon Bay, CA 94019
New Leaf Market – Pacific1134 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
New Leaf Market – Santa Cruz1101 Fair Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA 95060

The recall was initiated after Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd expanded their recall to a particular Lot of frozen shrimp received by Mai Sushi at some of our California locations.

Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd, is voluntarily expanding a prior recall issued on June 25,2021 to include certain consignments of various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled, deveined, shrimp (with some packaged with cocktail sauce) sold in various unit sizes, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The frozen shrimp products were distributed nationwide from November 2020 to May 2021.

The affected product details in the expansion are as below:

Product DescriptionUnit SizeContainer
Description		Storage
Instructions		CodeExpiration Date
BIG RIVER, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF2 LBPrinted Polythene
Pouch		Frozen10.02.2022, 10.03.2022, 10.05.202210/02/2022, 10/03/2022, 10/05/2022
365, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF2 LBPrinted Polythene
Pouch		Frozen91AS/18HN/201D, 91AS/19HN/202A, 91AS/28YN/272A, 91AS/30YN/27404/18/2022, 04/19/2022, 06/28/2022, 06/30/2022
AHOLD, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF1 LBPrinted Polythene
Pouch		FrozenAQ-23-2950-1, AQ-23-2960-1, AQ-23-3380-1, AQ-23-3390-1, AQ-23-3520-1, AQ-23-3530-110/21/2022, 10/22/2022, 12/03/2022, 12/04/2022, 12/17/2022, 12/18/2022
AHOLD, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF2 LBPrinted Polythene
Pouch		FrozenAQ-23-2930-1, AQ-23-2940-1, AQ-23-3180-1, AQ-23-3200-1, AQ-23-3450-1, AQ-23-3470-110/19/2022, 10/20/2022, 11/13/2022, 11/15/2022, 12/10/2022, 12/12/2022
CENSEA, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF2 LBPrinted Polythene
Pouch		Frozen140323D, 140324D, 140325D, 140326D, 140329D, 140330D, 140331D, 140332D11/18/2022, 11/19/2022, 11/20/2022, 11/21/2022, 11/24/2022, 11/25/2022, 11/26/2022, 11/27/2022
COS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce16 OZ.Printed Polythene
Pouch		Frozen91AS/12HN/195C, 91AS/13HN/196A, 91AS/26YN/270C, 91AS/27YN/271B10/11/2022, 10/12/2022, 12/25/2022, 12/26/2022
CWNO BRAND, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF7 LBPrinted Polythene
Pouch		Frozen91AS/08YN/252D, 91AS/10YN/254A, 91AS/13YN/257D, 91AS/14YN/258C, 91AS/21YN/265A, 91AS/22YN/266A03/08/2022, 03/10/2022, 03/13/2022, 03/14/2022, 03/21/2022, 03/22/2022
FIRST STREET, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF2 LBPrinted Polythene
Pouch		Frozen1879-03291, 1879-0330111/23/2022, 11/24/2022
Nature’s Promise, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF12 OZ.Printed Polythene
Pouch		FrozenEF AVF 0061 107/05/2022
HARBOR BANKS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF2 LBPrinted Polythene
Pouch		Frozen02572 0328 10, 02572 0353 10, 02572 0358 1011/23/2022, 12/18/2022, 12/23/2022
HARBOR BANKS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF2 LBPrinted Polythene
Pouch		Frozen02572 0329 1011/24/2022
HOS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF2 LBPrinted Polythene
Pouch		Frozen46002310, 49002310, 58002310, 6100231010/16/2022, 10/17/2022
HOS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF2 LBPrinted Polythene
Pouch		Frozen61002300, 7000230010/17/2022
MEIJER, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF1 LBPrinted Polythene
Pouch		Frozen28520 49485, 28620 49485, 32320 50738, 32420 50738, 33420 50739, 33520 5073910/10/2022, 10/11/2022, 11/17/2022, 11/18/2022, 11/28/2022, 11/29/2022
MEIJER, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce10 OZ.Printed Polythene
Pouch		Frozen91AS/09HN/192C, 91AS/10HN/193A, 91AS/21HN/204D, 91AS/13YN/257B, 91AS/31YN/275B10/08/2022, 10/09/2022, 10/20/2022, 12/12/2022, 12/30/2022
MEIJER, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce16 OZ.Printed Polythene
Pouch		Frozen91AS/22HN/205B, 91AS/14YN/258, 91AS/01TP/276A10/21/2022, 12/13/2022, 12/31/2022
MEIJER, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce20 OZ.Printed Polythene
Pouch		Frozen91AS/22HN/205B, 91AS/14YN/258, 91AS/01TP/276A10/21/2022, 12/13/2022, 12/31/2022
COS,Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF2 LBPrinted Polythene
Pouch		Frozen91AS/07TP/282B01/06/2023
SANDBAR, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF2 LBPrinted Polythene
Pouch		FrozenAVF 29220 EF, AVF 29320 EF, 91AS/11YN/255B, 91AS/14YN/258D, 91AS/28YN/272B, 91AS/29YN/273A, 91AS/31YN/275C, 91AS/01TP/276C, 91AS/12TP/287C, 91AS/13TP/288A10/17/2022, 10/18/2022, 12/10/2022, 12/13/2022, 12/27/2022, 12/28/2022, 12/30/2022, 12/31/2022, 01/11/2023, 01/12/2023
SEA COVE, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF2 LBPrinted Polythene
Pouch		Frozen27296-20-316, 27296-20-31711/10/2022, 11/11/2022
SEA COVE, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail Off Shrimps IQF1 LBPrinted Polythene
Pouch		Frozen27296-20-318, 27296-20-32011/12/2022, 11/14/2022
WATERFRONT BISTRO, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce16 OZ.Polythene TraysFrozen20277, 20278, 20282, 20283, 20294, 20295, 20342, 20344, 20346, 20347, 20357, 20358, 20365, 21003, 21005, 21006, 21007, 21008, 21009, 21010, 21011, 2101310/02/2022, 10/03/2022, 10/07/2022, 10/08/2022, 10/19/2022, 10/20/2022, 12/06/2022, 12/08/2022, 12/10/2022, 12/11/2022, 12/21/2022, 12/22/2022, 12/29/2022, 01/02/2023, 01/04/2023, 01/05/2023, 01/06/2023, 01/07/2023, 01/08/2023, 01/09/2023, 01/10/2023, 01/12/2023
WELLSLEYFARMS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce40 OZ.Polythene TraysFrozen91AS/01HN/184A, 91AS/04HN/187E09/30/2023, 10/03/2022
WFNOBRANDS, Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF with Cocktail Sauce40 OZ.Polythene TraysFrozen91AS/31YN/275, 91AS/01TP/27606/30/2022, 07/01/2023
HANNAFORD,Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF1 LBPrinted Polythene
Pouch		FrozenAVF 00721 EF, AVF 00821 EF, AVF 00921 EF12/28/2022, 12/29/2022, 12/30/2022
FOODLION,Frozen Cooked Peeled and Deveined Tail On Shrimps IQF1 LBPrinted Polythene
Pouch		FrozenAVF 00821 EF, AVF 00921 EF, AVF 01021 EF12/29/2022, 12/30/2022, 12/31/2022

Products not bearing these codes are not affected by or involved in this recall. There have been 9 reports of Salmonella-related illness to date associated with these cooked shrimp distributions. The company has taken several preventive steps and initiatives to eliminate potential for future contaminations.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-recall/a-few-ill-with-salmonella-prompts-a-lot-of-shrimp-to-be-recalled/

