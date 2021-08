Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 13 August 2021 04:00 Hits: 2

RMH Foods, LLC in Morton IL is voluntarily recalling 583 cases of Gordon Choice® Deli Style Tuna and Chicken Salads packed in 4lb rigid tubs because of undeclared wheat and tuna allergens. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat or tuna run the risk of a serious or life-threatening

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/rmh-foods-llc-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-wheat-and-tuna-gordon-choicer-deli-style-tuna-and