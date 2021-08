Articles

August 13, 2021

August 13, 2021, Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company of Monroe, Washington is recalling approximately 51,000 packages of Simply Nourish frozen dog food, due to it containing elevated levels of Vitamin D. Consumers should stop feeding the products listed below to their dogs. Dogs ingesting elevated

