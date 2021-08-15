The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Hostess recalls buns over Listeria and Salmonella

Category: Food Hits: 6

Hostess recalls buns over Listeria and Salmonella Hostess Brands, LLC (“Hostess Brands”) is voluntarily recalling certain Hostess® Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella. Hostess Brands is recalling the impacted products out of an abundance of caution after becoming aware of this issue from its co-manufacturer, Best Harvest Bakeries, through Best Harvest Bakeries’ environmental monitoring program. To date, Hostess Brands has received no reports of illness related to this issue.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses.

This recall is limited to the following Hostess® Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns, which were sold to distributors, convenience stores, and other retail stores throughout the United States:

Product

Item UPC

Batch

Best By Date

Hostess® Soft White Hamburger Buns

888109110987

I060989300

8/13/2021

I061189300

8/15/2021

I061289300

8/16/2021

I061489300

8/18/2021

I061389300

8/17/2021

I061589300

8/19/2021

I061689300

8/20/2021

I061789300

8/21/2021

I061889300

8/22/2021

I061989300

8/23/2021

I062089300

8/24/2021

I062489300

8/28/2021

I062589300

8/29/2021

I062989300

9/2/2021

I070389300

9/6/2021

I070289300

9/5/2021

I063089300

9/3/2021

I070789300

9/10/2021

I070689300

9/9/2021

I070889300

9/11/2021

I070989300

9/12/2021

I071089300

9/13/2021

I071389300

9/16/2021

I071189300

9/14/2021

I071489300

9/17/2021

I071289300

9/15/2021

I071589300

9/18/2021

I071689300

9/19/2021

I072089300

9/23/2021

I072389300

9/26/2021

I072989300

10/2/2021

I073189300

10/4/2021

Hostess® Soft White Hot Dog Buns

888109110970

I060989300

8/13/2021

I062189300

8/25/2021

I062289300

8/26/2021

I062389300

8/27/2021

I062589300

8/29/2021

I062689300

8/30/2021

I063089300

9/3/2021

I070189300

9/4/2021

I070689300

9/9/2021

I071289300

9/15/2021

I072089300

9/23/2021

I072189300

9/24/2021

I072289300

9/25/2021

I072389300

9/26/2021

I072489300

9/27/2021

I072789300

9/30/2021

As Best Harvest Bakeries only manufactures certain Hostess® hamburger buns and hot dog buns for Hostess Brands, no other Hostess® products are affected, including Hostess® bread and bagel products.

Consumers who have purchased an affected product are urged to immediately dispose of the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-recall/hostess-recalls-buns-over-listeria-and-salmonella/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version