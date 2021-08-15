Hostess recalls buns over Listeria and Salmonella

Category: Food Hits: 6
Hostess Brands, LLC (“Hostess Brands”) is voluntarily recalling certain Hostess® Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella. Hostess Brands is recalling the impacted products out of an abundance of caution after becoming aware of this issue from its co-manufacturer, Best Harvest Bakeries, through Best Harvest Bakeries’ environmental monitoring program. To date, Hostess Brands has received no reports of illness related to this issue.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses.
This recall is limited to the following Hostess® Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns, which were sold to distributors, convenience stores, and other retail stores throughout the United States:
Product
Item UPC
Batch
Best By Date
Hostess® Soft White Hamburger Buns
888109110987
I060989300
8/13/2021
I061189300
8/15/2021
I061289300
8/16/2021
I061489300
8/18/2021
I061389300
8/17/2021
I061589300
8/19/2021
I061689300
8/20/2021
I061789300
8/21/2021
I061889300
8/22/2021
I061989300
8/23/2021
I062089300
8/24/2021
I062489300
8/28/2021
I062589300
8/29/2021
I062989300
9/2/2021
I070389300
9/6/2021
I070289300
9/5/2021
I063089300
9/3/2021
I070789300
9/10/2021
I070689300
9/9/2021
I070889300
9/11/2021
I070989300
9/12/2021
I071089300
9/13/2021
I071389300
9/16/2021
I071189300
9/14/2021
I071489300
9/17/2021
I071289300
9/15/2021
I071589300
9/18/2021
I071689300
9/19/2021
I072089300
9/23/2021
I072389300
9/26/2021
I072989300
10/2/2021
I073189300
10/4/2021
Hostess® Soft White Hot Dog Buns
888109110970
I060989300
8/13/2021
I062189300
8/25/2021
I062289300
8/26/2021
I062389300
8/27/2021
I062589300
8/29/2021
I062689300
8/30/2021
I063089300
9/3/2021
I070189300
9/4/2021
I070689300
9/9/2021
I071289300
9/15/2021
I072089300
9/23/2021
I072189300
9/24/2021
I072289300
9/25/2021
I072389300
9/26/2021
I072489300
9/27/2021
I072789300
9/30/2021
As Best Harvest Bakeries only manufactures certain Hostess® hamburger buns and hot dog buns for Hostess Brands, no other Hostess® products are affected, including Hostess® bread and bagel products.
Consumers who have purchased an affected product are urged to immediately dispose of the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
