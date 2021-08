Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 14 August 2021

8/14/2021, Genji Pacific LLC., of Allentown, PA is voluntarily recalling 1490 packs of sushi containing cocktail shrimp for products purchased in the state of California only, in relation to the Shrimp recall expansion initiated by Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd, due to potential salmonella contaminat

