The Thrifty Food Plan: What It Is and Why It Matters

Category: Food

At the direction of Congress and with the support of President Biden as part of the administration’s Build Back Better initiative, USDA is re-evaluating the Thrifty Food Plan (TFP) to ensure that it reflects the cost of a practical, nutritious, budget-conscious diet. The re-evaluation is based on four factors: the cost of food, nutrients in food, nutrition guidance, and what Americans eat. USDA plans to publish its re-evaluation soon.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/08/12/thrifty-food-plan-what-it-and-why-it-matters

