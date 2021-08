Articles

Published on Thursday, 12 August 2021

Jimmy’s Cookies LLC of Clifton is recalling LOT# 1133 Marketside Chocolate Candy Cookie Cake from certain Walmart stores, because it may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they cons

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/jimmys-cookies-llc-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-peanuts-marketside-chocolate-candy-cookie-cake