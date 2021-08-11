Salmonella outbreak in Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada and New York linked to Kirkwood Chicken and Serenade Foods

Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021 18:51 Hits: 0

As of August 10, 2021, a total of 28 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Enteritidis have been reported from 8 states.

Arizona – 1

Connecticut – 1

Illinois – 9

Indiana – 4

Michigan -1

Minnesota – 4

Nevada – 1

New York – 7

Illnesses started on dates ranging from February 21, 2021, to June 28, 2021.

Sick people range in age from 3 to 83 years, with a median age of 39 years, and 52% are female. Of 24 people with information available, 11 have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

USDA-FSIS and Indiana officials collected unopened packages of Kirkwood Chicken, Broccoli and Cheese from a sick person’s house for testing and identified the outbreak strain in the product. USDA-FSIS investigated and found that these products were produced at facility P-2375.

On August 9, Serenade Foods recalled approximately 59,251 pounds of frozen raw breaded stuffed chicken that bear establishment number “P-2375” inside the USDA mark of inspection. Do not eat, sell, or serve recalled products. These products may not account for all of the illnesses in this outbreak. Investigators are working to determine if there are additional products that may be linked to illness.

Salmonella: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Salmonella outbreaks. The Salmonella lawyers of Marler Clarkhave represented thousands of victims of Salmonella and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $800 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Salmonella lawyers have litigated Salmonella cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as cantaloupe, tomatoes, ground turkey, salami, sprouts, cereal, peanut butter, and food served in restaurants. The law firm has brought Salmonella lawsuits against such companies as Cargill, ConAgra, Peanut Corporation of America, Sheetz, Taco Bell, Subway and Wal-Mart.

If you or a family member became ill with a Salmonella infection, including Reactive Arthritis or Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Salmonella attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Additional Resources:

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/foodborne-illness-outbreaks/salmonella-outbreak-in-arizona-connecticut-illinois-indiana-michigan-minnesota-nevada-and-new-york-linked-to-kirkwood-chicken-and-serenade-foods/