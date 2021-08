Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 04:00 Hits: 8

Ballreich Snack Food Co. Tiffin, Ohio, is recalling its 1.5oz, 2.75oz, and 7oz packages of BAR-B-Q Potato Chips due to a potential contamination with Salmonella. An organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened i

http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/ballreich-snack-food-company-recalls-bar-b-q-seasoned-potato-chips-because-possible-health-risk