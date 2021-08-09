The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

You Spoke, We Listened: The Challenges of Purchasing Healthy Food with SNAP Benefits

As directed by Congress in 2018, USDA is re-evaluating the Thrifty Food Plan (TFP)—the estimated cost of an affordable, nutritious diet. The TFP is used to calculate SNAP benefit levels. To complement the re-evaluation efforts and gather insights from those who will be impacted by the result, USDA recently hosted five listening sessions with SNAP participants, researchers, advocates, and others. Here’s some of what we heard:

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/08/09/you-spoke-we-listened-challenges-purchasing-healthy-food-snap-benefits

