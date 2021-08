Articles

Able Groupe announced today it is recalling certain products used as infant formulas.The recalled products are infant formulas (i.e., products intended as a complete or partial substitute for human milk for children 12 months old and younger), but the required pre-market notifications for these new

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/able-groupe-recalling-products-labeled-infant-formula-formulas-have-insufficient-iron-levels