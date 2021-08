Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 09 August 2021 09:48 Hits: 3

Gorske had his first Big Mac the day he got his first car in 1972. The Wisconsin man has kept every package and every receipt since then. His total after nearly 50 years? More than 32,000 burgers.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/09/1026004298/a-lot-of-us-like-mcdonalds-burgers-but-don-gorske-loves-them