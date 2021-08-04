Swette Center Report Calls on Biden-Harris Administration to Prioritize Organic Agriculture

Articles

The Swette Center for Sustainable Food Systems (SCSFS) at Arizona State University recently published a report containing 46 policy recommendations for the Biden-Harris Administration to better support organic agriculture.

If enacted the actions outlined in the report, The Critical To-Do List for Organic Agriculture, will “greatly empower the organic sector,” Dr. Kathleen Merrigan, executive director of the SCSFS and co-author of the report, tells Food Tank.

As part of the 1990 Farm Bill, Congress passed the Organic Foods Production Act (OFPA), which authorized the creation of the National Organic Program (NOP), establishing organic standards and the certification of organic production. Since then, the demand for organic food has grown exponentially, far surpassing the supply of organic produce grown in the United States.

The SCSFS report argues that the U.S. could produce much of the nearly US$2.5 billion worth of organic products imported to the country in 2020. The recommendations illustrate how this can be achieved, while providing economic opportunities and improving environmental welfare and public health.

From supply chain investments that support small-scale and new farmers to rural development initiatives based on “organic hotspots,” the report’s list covers areas of governance, economics, climate, and nutrition. One key recommendation is that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) develop a national plan to advance organic agriculture. The authors believe that elevating planning for the organic sector would advance more sustainable production across American agriculture.

To implement such a plan, the report suggests that USDA staff across the 17 agencies should convene, and actively engage organic stakeholders – from farmers and processors to organic food businesses and Tribal Nations. They believe these partnerships will be necessary to create strategies to increase organic agriculture and the number of organic farmers and ranchers. The report calls such recommendations the “low-hanging fruit” of actions that would level up organic agriculture in the U.S.

“Developing a plan does not require new money or new law,” says Merrigan, who was Deputy Secretary of Agriculture during the Obama Administration. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack “could announce today that USDA will begin this process.”

“Climate change requires us to accelerate the timeline of everything that can alleviate significant stress on our planet, including organic production,” Merrigan tells Food Tank.

The Biden-Harris Administration is claiming to prioritize racial and social equity and the SCSFS report also makes recommendations to create a more just food system. It suggests that: USDA programs intended to help young people access farmland prioritize BIPOC farmers, Congress enact a law in the 2023 farm bill to provide greater land access to BIPOC farmers, and certification schemes establish organic equivalency with Tribal Nations to benefit these producers economically.

As the Biden-Harris Administration embarks upon a Build Back Better plan for the country, the SCSFS report also outlines how these historic infrastructural investments could feature organic agriculture. Ten of the 46 recommendations in the report depend on increased spending and new statutory authorities, and Merrigan believes the forthcoming 2023 Farm Bill is an opportunity to implement these more ambitious organic policies.

With the SCSFS report offering President Biden with a list of climate-smart, economically feasible and health-forward recommendations, Merrigan hopes this Administration has the “political courage” to make “organic a policy priority.”

