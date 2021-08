Articles

Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021

Global food commodity prices fell in July for the second consecutive month. The FAO Food Price Index averaged 123.0 points in July 2021, 1.2 percent lower than the previous month although still 31.0 percent higher than its level in the same period of 2020.

