Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 04:00 Hits: 2

DSD Merchandisers, Inc. of Livermore, CA is recalling 252 individual 9 oz. Deli tubs of Dark Chocolate Malt Balls because it may contain undeclared Peanuts.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/dsd-merchandisers-inc-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-peanuts-dark-chocolate-malt-balls-9oz-tub