Eating more plant foods may lower heart disease risk in young adults, older women

Eating a plant-centered diet during young adulthood is associated with a lower risk of heart disease in middle age, according to a long-term study with about 30 years of follow-up. A separate study with about 15 years of follow-up found that eating more plant-based foods that have been shown to lower cholesterol, called the 'Portfolio Diet', is associated with lower risk of cardiovascular disease in postmenopausal women.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210804123607.htm

