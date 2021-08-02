Fighting Climate Change With Food

Articles

Ken nai zau, hain! Welcome, friend!

With WeCameToDance at Edinburgh’s Festival Fringe, we’re excited to help turn your food and climate passions into action.

As a research and advocacy nonprofit, Food Tank knows just how intertwined food and agriculture systems change is with the climate crisis. A study from the European Union Joint Research Centre and the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) finds that food systems are responsible for a third of all human-made greenhouse gas emissions.

It can feel overwhelming to take the first step towards a more climate-friendly life — and to demand the same from your local businesses and governments. That’s why Food Tank has put together a list of local and global actions that you can join for a better food future. Whether you are local to Scotland, someone who traveled abroad to the Fringe Festival, or a longtime fan of Food Tank, we have ways that everyone can get involved!

Scotland Actions

1. Sign the petition to urge Scotland policymakers to support the Good Food Nation Bill.

This prospective law will help Scotland transition to a fair, healthy, and sustainable food system. The Scottish Food Coalition is campaigning for the Good Food Nation Bill to create a coherent and connected approach to food policy that is committed to each and every person’s right to food.

2. Become a Good Food Nation ambassador.

Ambassadors amplify the voices in their communities and help to ensure the Scottish government understands what is happening at a grassroots level, and are making policies that support positive change. Ambassadors meet with Members of the Scottish Parliament, organize petitions and social media campaigns, and much more.

3. Encourage the United Kingdom government to pledge to the International Fund for Agriculture Development.

The International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD) is dedicated to reaching out to the most vulnerable in rural areas of poor countries. Help encourage Boris Johnson and the UK government to champion smallholder farmers, who produce 50 percent of the world’s food calories and are disproportionally affected by climate change, at this year’s UN Climate Change Conference by announcing an ambitious pledge to the IFAD.

4. Add your voice to the Climate Scotland campaign.

The campaign aims to collect 10,000 signatures to show Scotland’s leaders just how much its people care about the climate crisis. The campaign will present the petition in November at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

5. Get your hands dirty and plant a fruit tree, with help from Social Farms and Gardens.

Community orchards are a great way to provide fruit for the whole community, eat nutritiously, and reduce your carbon footprint by eating locally. Orchards can also become habitat for wildlife and a vital site for beehives.

6. Volunteer or donate to Empty Kitchens, Full Hearts.

Not only does Empty Kitchens, Full Hearts feed 1,000 people across Edinburgh every day, but the volunteer-run initiative also works at the intersection of hunger and food waste. Through its partnership with FareShare Scotland, the organization diverts surplus food away from landfills and into the hands of those in need.

Global Actions

1. Learn how to reduce your food waste.

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) estimates that about one-third of the food produced around the world is lost or wasted, amounting to a financial loss of about US$1 trillion annually. To do your part in combatting food waste, the agency recommends planning your meals in advance, buying only what you need, creatively repurpose leftovers and being aware of use-by dates. Eliminating food waste could reduce global carbon emissions by eight to 10 percent. Through WFP, supporters can efficiently fight hunger by wasting less food and turning their savings from that positive practice into lifesaving food for those who need it most.

2. Buy more local and seasonal food to eat sustainably.

By purchasing food that’s grown locally, you’re cutting back on carbon emissions from transportation. Plus, you’re supporting your local economy!

3. Start swapping animal proteins for plant-based proteins to reduce your meat consumption.

Meat and dairy accounts for about 14.5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the UN’s Food and Agricultural Organization. Changing your diet to be more veggie-forward is good for your health and for the environment.

4. Ask your Local government to sign the Glasgow Food and Climate Declaration before COP26

The Glasgow Food and Climate Declaration is a commitment by sub-national and local governments around the world to tackle the climate emergency through a food systems approach and a call on national governments to act!

5. Download the United Nations #ActNow app to learn more about sustainable habits and start tracking your impact.

The International Energy Agency estimates that consumer choices are linked to more than 50 percent of the energy-related emissions reductions needed to get to net zero. The #ActNow app offers 10 small habits you can adopt to reduce carbon emissions and save more water and electricity.

6. Attend educational food systems opportunities, like the United Nations Food Systems Summit in September.

The United Nations Food Systems Summit (UNFSS) is convening to launch bold new actions to achieve healthier, more sustainable, and more equitable food systems around the world. The UNFSS will bring together key players from the worlds of science, business, policy, healthcare and academia, as well as farmers, indigenous people, youth organizations, consumer groups, environmental activists, and other key stakeholders.

7. Submit your food system story to the FoodXFilm Festival: Food Future Reimagined.

Are you a young filmmaker that wants to tell the world stories that will inspire behavioral change and play an essential role in transforming our agri-food systems? The World Food Forum is accepting film submissions that trigger a positive impact in food security, nutrition, or agri-food systems transformation. The six winning films will be featured at the FoodXFilm Festival, which is being organized in collaboration with the Rockefeller Foundation and the Guild of Future Architects.

Thank you to the following WeCameToDance friends who helped contribute these action items: United Nations Environment Programme; International Fund for Agricultural Development; World Food ProgramUSA; the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations – North America; World Food Forum; Nourish Scotland; and Empty Kitchens, Full Hearts.

