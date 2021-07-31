Frozen Mangoes recalled in Canada after Hepatitis A illnesses spotted – unknown if product in United States

Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 31 July 2021 20:29 Hits: 5

Food Safety News reports that an outbreak of hepatitis A infections has been confirmed in relation to frozen mangos. Patients live in the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Nova Scotia. It is not yet known whether the products were distributed in the United States.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency posted a recall notice for four products in relation to the outbreak. See chart below for details.

“This recall was triggered by findings during an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products,” Canadian officials reported in the recall notice.

There is urgent concern that consumers may have the products in their homes because of the long shelf life of the frozen fruit — best-by dates stretch through December 2022.

Freezing does not kill the hepatitis A virus, which causes liver problems.

Confirmed patients became sick between late March and mid June, according to Public Health Canada. No hospitalizations or deaths have been reported. The three individuals who became ill are between 23 and 63 years of age.

“It is possible that more recent illnesses may be reported in the outbreak because there is a period of time between when a person becomes ill and when the illness is reported to public health officials. For this outbreak, the illness reporting period is between two and six weeks,” according to an outbreak notice from the public health agency.

“If you suspect you have been exposed to recalled products , or have symptoms consistent for hepatitis A, see your health care provider immediately.

“Vaccination can prevent the onset of symptoms if given within 14 days of exposure.”

Distribution details are incomplete, with some indication that the frozen mango chunks may have reached consumers and restaurants nationwide. The CFIA reports that it is known for certain that Nature’s Touch Frozen Food Inc. distributed the products in the provinces of Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

Consumers can use the information in the chart below to determine whether they have the recalled mangos in their homes.

Food contaminated with the hepatitis A virus may not look or smell spoiled. Also, people who are infected are contagious before symptoms begin.

Symptoms of the infection usually start 15 to 50 days after the contaminated food is eaten. It sometimes resolves without treatment in a week or two, although it can last up to six months in some people. Symptoms include inflammation of the liver, fever, low appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, and yellowing in the whites of the eyes and the skin (jaundice).

“If you have been exposed to hepatitis A, it is possible to spread the virus to other people before you experience any symptoms,” according to Public Health Canada.

Anyone who believes they may have eaten or handled the recalled frozen mango products should monitor themselves for symptoms for 50 days.

Hepatitis A: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Hepatitis A outbreaks. The Hepatitis A lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Hepatitis A and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $800 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Hepatitis A lawyers have litigated Hepatitis A cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of sources, such as green onions, lettuce and restaurant food. The law firm has brought Hepatitis A lawsuits against such companies as Costco, Subway, McDonald’s, Red Robin, Chipotle, Quiznos and Carl’s Jr. We proudly represented the family of Donald Rockwell, who died after consuming Hepatitis A tainted food and Richard Miller, who required a liver transplant after eating food at a Chi-Chi’s restaurant.

If you or a family member became ill with a Hepatitis A infection after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Hepatitis A attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/foodborne-illness-outbreaks/frozen-mangoes-recalled-in-canada-after-hepatitis-a-illnesses-spotted-unknown-if-product-in-united-states/