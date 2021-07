Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 22:00 Hits: 3

Efforts to fight a global surge in acute food insecurity are being stymied in several countries by fighting and blockades that cut off life-saving aid to families on the brink of famine, warn the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and World Food Programme (WFP) in a new report issued today.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1418264/icode/