Greater Omaha Packing recalls 150 tons of raw beef products due to E. coli O157:H7

Greater Omaha Packing recalls 150 tons of raw beef products due to E. coli O157:H7 Greater Omaha Packing, an Omaha, Neb. establishment, is recalling approximately 295,236 pounds of raw beef products intended for non-intact use that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The raw beef products intended for non-intact use were produced on July 13, 2021. The complete list of products and product codes for the beef products that are subject to recall can be found here.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 960A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were distributed to further processors in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Nebraska.

The problem was discovered when FSIS collected a routine product sample that confirmed positive for the presence of E. coli O157:H7. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-recall/greater-omaha-packing-recalls-150-tons-of-raw-beef-products/

