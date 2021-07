Articles

Currently, 16.2 million Yemenis face crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 and above) according to the latest Integrated Food Security Classification analysis. This includes approximately 47,000 people experiencing catastrophic (IPC Phase 5) levels of food insecurity -famine like conditions.

