Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 16:22 Hits: 2

The Agricultural Marketing Service’s (AMS) mission is to create domestic and international marketing opportunities for U.S. producers of food, fiber, and specialty crops. To accomplish this mission, AMS supports farmers markets in four ways.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/07/29/ams-resources-support-farmers-markets