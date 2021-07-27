FAO Director-General and world leaders outline pathways to end hunger

Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021

The Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), QU Dongyu, today told world leaders and other participants in the Pre-Summit to the UN Food Systems Summit that there was an acute need for renewed global efforts to end hunger and malnutrition by 2030, as envisaged under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As he urged increased funding, Qu also called for greater efficiency, as well as a sustained push for “scientific innovation and digital technologies”.

