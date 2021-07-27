The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

FAO Director-General and world leaders outline pathways to end hunger

Category: Food Hits: 5

The Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), QU Dongyu, today told world leaders and other participants in the Pre-Summit to the UN Food Systems Summit that there was an acute need for renewed global efforts to end hunger and malnutrition by 2030, as envisaged under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As he urged increased funding, Qu also called for greater efficiency, as well as a sustained push for “scientific innovation and digital technologies”.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1418144/icode/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version