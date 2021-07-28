Do Meal Kits Reduce Food Waste? An Interview with Dr. Brenna Ellison

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Meal kits became more popular during the pandemic, as many households opted for food delivery due to stay at home orders and preferences for maintaining social distancing. Do these kits also help reduce food waste? Dr. Brenna Ellison, Associate Professor, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, provides insights based on her study with USDA on meal kits.

