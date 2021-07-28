BrightFarms recalls Baby Spinach due to Salmonella Risk

Articles

BrightFarms today initiated a voluntary recall expansion of additional packaged salad greens that are past expiration date and were produced in its Rochelle, Illinois (Ogle County) greenhouse farm sold in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana and Michigan due to potential contamination with Salmonella.

The recall includes the below salad products packaged in clear, plastic clamshells with “best by” dates through 7/26/2021:

1. BrightFarms Baby Spinach (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

PRODUCT NAME PACKAGES UPC Best by Date BrightFarms Baby Spinach 4 oz. package

8 oz. package 5706200439

5706200449 Expired

The affected BrightFarms-branded products were sold by retailers listed in the July 15 recall notice below.

JULY 15, 2021 RECALL:

BrightFarms today initiated a voluntary recall of packaged salad greens produced in its Rochelle, Illinois (Ogle County) greenhouse farm sold in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The affected BrightFarms-branded products were sold by the following retailers:

Illinois: Mariano’s Fresh Markets, Walmart (select stores), Strack Van Till,

Sullivan’s Foods, Caputo’s, Jewel-Osco

Wisconsin: Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market, Copps, Tadych’s, Walmart (select stores) Iowa: Walmart (select stores) Indiana: Strack Van Till Michigan: Tadych’s

Additional retailers may be affected.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis

The recall includes the below salad products packaged in clear, plastic clamshells with “best by” dates through 7/29/2021:

BrightFarms NutrigreensTM (3 oz. package) BrightFarms Butter CrispTM (4 oz. Package) BrightFarms Harvest Crunch ® (4 oz. package) BrightFarms Mighty RomaineTM (4 oz. and 8 oz. package) BrightFarms 50/50 Spring & Spinach (4 oz. package) BrightFarms Spring Crunch (4 oz. package) BrightFarms Spring Mix (4 oz. and 8 oz. package) BrightFarms Sunny Crunch ® (4 oz. and 8 oz. package) 7/28/21 Update: BrightFarms Baby Spinach (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

PRODUCT NAME PACKAGES UPC BrightFarms NutrigreensTM 3 oz. package 5706200458 BrightFarms Butter Crisp TM 4 oz. package 5706200484 BrightFarms Harvest Crunch ® 4 oz. package 5706200486 BrightFarms Mighty Romaine TM 4 oz. package 8 oz. package 5706200452

5706200491 BrightFarms 50/50 Spring & Spinach 4 oz. package 5706200440 BrightFarms Spring Crunch 4 oz. package 5706200479 BrightFarms Lakeside CrunchTM 4 oz. package 5706200470 BrightFarms Spring Mix 4 oz. package 8 oz. package 5706200441

5706200451 BrightFarms Sunny Crunch ® 4 oz. package

8 oz. package 5706200460

5706200485 7/28/21 Update: BrightFarms Baby Spinach 4 oz. package 8 oz. package 5706200439

5706200449

The recall is limited to these specific products grown at the company’s Rochelle, Illinois indoor farm. BrightFarms products from other BrightFarms greenhouses are not affected.

BrightFarms is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after being notified of illnesses among eleven consumers, some of whom purchased or consumed the above products during the month of June.

Affected retailers have been instructed to remove all affected products from store shelves.

