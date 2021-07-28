The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

BrightFarms recalls Baby Spinach due to Salmonella Risk

BrightFarms today initiated a voluntary recall expansion of additional packaged salad greens that are past expiration date and were produced in its Rochelle, Illinois (Ogle County) greenhouse farm sold in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana and Michigan due to potential contamination with Salmonella.

The recall includes the below salad products packaged in clear, plastic clamshells with “best by” dates through 7/26/2021:

1. BrightFarms Baby Spinach (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

PRODUCT NAME

PACKAGES

UPC

Best by Date

BrightFarms Baby Spinach

4 oz. package
8 oz. package		5706200439
5706200449		Expired

The affected BrightFarms-branded products were sold by retailers listed in the July 15 recall notice below.

JULY 15, 2021 RECALL:

BrightFarms today initiated a voluntary recall of packaged salad greens produced in its Rochelle, Illinois (Ogle County) greenhouse farm sold in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The affected BrightFarms-branded products were sold by the following retailers:

  1. Illinois: Mariano’s Fresh Markets, Walmart (select stores), Strack Van Till,

Sullivan’s Foods, Caputo’s, Jewel-Osco

  1. Wisconsin: Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market, Copps, Tadych’s, Walmart (select stores)
  2. Iowa: Walmart (select stores)
  3. Indiana: Strack Van Till
  4. Michigan: Tadych’s

Additional retailers may be affected.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis

The recall includes the below salad products packaged in clear, plastic clamshells with “best by” dates through 7/29/2021:

  1. BrightFarms NutrigreensTM (3 oz. package)
  2. BrightFarms Butter CrispTM (4 oz. Package)
  3. BrightFarms Harvest Crunch ® (4 oz. package)
  4. BrightFarms Mighty RomaineTM (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)
  5. BrightFarms 50/50 Spring & Spinach (4 oz. package)
  6. BrightFarms Spring Crunch (4 oz. package)
  7. BrightFarms Spring Mix (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)
  8. BrightFarms Sunny Crunch ® (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)
  9. 7/28/21 Update: BrightFarms Baby Spinach (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

PRODUCT NAME

PACKAGES

UPC

BrightFarms NutrigreensTM3 oz. package5706200458
BrightFarms Butter Crisp TM4 oz. package5706200484
BrightFarms Harvest Crunch ®4 oz. package5706200486
BrightFarms Mighty Romaine TM4 oz. package 8 oz. package5706200452
5706200491
BrightFarms 50/50 Spring & Spinach4 oz. package5706200440
BrightFarms Spring Crunch4 oz. package5706200479
BrightFarms Lakeside CrunchTM4 oz. package5706200470
BrightFarms Spring Mix4 oz. package 8 oz. package5706200441
5706200451
BrightFarms Sunny Crunch ®4 oz. package
8 oz. package		5706200460
5706200485
7/28/21 Update: BrightFarms Baby Spinach4 oz. package 8 oz. package5706200439
5706200449

The recall is limited to these specific products grown at the company’s Rochelle, Illinois indoor farm. BrightFarms products from other BrightFarms greenhouses are not affected.

BrightFarms is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after being notified of illnesses among eleven consumers, some of whom purchased or consumed the above products during the month of June.

Affected retailers have been instructed to remove all affected products from store shelves.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-watch/brightfarms-recalls-baby-spinach-due-to-salmonella-risk/

