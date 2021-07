Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 04:00 Hits: 3

McCormick & Company, Inc. is initiating a voluntary recall of McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning due to possible contamination with Salmonella. Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/voluntary-recall-notice-mccormick-italian-seasoning-products-and-franks-redhot-buffalo-ranch