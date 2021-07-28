The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Whole Foods Market recalls cheese from 44 stores in 22 states due to Listeria

Whole Foods Market recalls cheese from 44 stores in 22 states due to Listeria Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling Cahill Cheddar Porter and Whiskey Cheddar Cheeses from 44 stores across 22 states because of a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. Customers who have purchased should not consume and should dispose of the product. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, and fetal infection among pregnant women.

The affected products were packaged in clear wrapping and sold in the specialty department with a Whole Foods Market scale label with “packed on” dates from May 17 – July 26, 2021. Affected products can be identified by the following information and were distributed in the states listed below:

Product NamePLUDate Range SoldStates
Cheddar with Porter93579May 17 – July 26, 2021Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Wisconsin, Wyoming
Whiskey Cheddar54784
94884

The issue was discovered when Whole Foods Market was notified by a distributor of a positive test result for Listeria monocytogenes.

