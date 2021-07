Articles

Published on Monday, 26 July 2021

Old Souls Farms, LLC, located at in St. Paris Ohio is initiating a voluntary recall of greenhouse leafy green products following a positive test of Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly

http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/old-souls-farms-llc-recalls-leafy-green-products-due-possible-health-risk