Seasonings recalled after Listeria test

Seasonings recalled after Listeria test Excalibur Seasoning Company of Pekin, IL is recalling 17 bottles of Haen Meats 1959 House Blend because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

We began shipping this product on July 14th, 2021. The recalled product reached consumers through a retailer located in the 54130 zip code of WI.

Packaging

Item Description

Quantity

Lot No.

UPC#

Clear Plastic Shaker BottlesHaen Meats 1959 House Blend6.5 oz. Bottles107-354729009768154

No illness have been reported to date.

The recall is the result of routine finished product testing which found the bacteria to be present in one product. Further ingredient testing found the bacteria may be present in one lot of one ingredient. All products which used this lot of ingredient are being recalled.

