Articles

Category: Food Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 22:00 Hits: 5

"There is one concept that cannot be overlooked when it comes to the future state of food, agriculture and the path to achieve Zero Hunger for all: the future of food belongs to the young people of today!" stressed the Director-General. "It is therefore our responsibility to join forces and ensure that the youth inherit a world where affordable, nutritious food is available for everyone, everywhere."

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1416733/icode/