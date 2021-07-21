The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Muffins recalled over Listeria

Category: Food Hits: 4

Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A.) Corp. announced today a voluntary nationwide recall of certain muffin products due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Alhttps://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-information/muffins-recalled-over-listeria/though healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The product being recalled is the following:

DESCRIPTION

RETAIL UPC

LOT CODE OR BEST WHEN USED BY DATE

PACKET IMAGE

Uncle Wally’s Twin Muffins – Blueberry
(3.75oz)		759313-89104 0August 29, 2021 & September 5, 2021See Image Below
Uncle Wally’s Twin
Muffins – Chocolate
Chip (3.75oz)		759313-04104 9August 29, 2021 & September 5, 2021See Image Below
Uncle Wally’s Twin
Muffins – Banana Nut
(3.75oz)		759313-89204 7August 29, 2021 & September 5, 2021See Image Below
Uncle Wally’s Twin
Muffins – Blueberry,
Chocolate Chip &
Banana Nut (3.75oz, 20 units per tray, 6
trays per case)		759313-89190 3August 29, 2021 & September 5, 2021See Image Below
The Worthy Crumb
Assorted Large
Muffins – Blueberry
Streusel (3.6oz)		7 70981-49136 3August 28, 2021See Image Below
The Worthy Crumb
Assorted Large
Muffins – Banana Nut
(3.6oz)		7 70981-49137-0August 28, 2021See Image Below
The Worthy Crumb
Assorted Large
Muffins – Double
Chocolate (3.6oz)		7 70981-49135 6August 28, 2021See Image Below
The Worthy Crumb
Assorted Large
Muffins -Blueberry
Streusel / Banana
Nut / Double
Chocolate (3.6oz, 16
units per tray)		7 70981-49124 0August 28, 2021See Image Below
Stop n Shop 12ct
Mini Muffin Blueberry
Strsl (12oz)		216055 003990GBF1C, GBM1CSee Image Below
Stop n Shop 12ct
Mini Corn Muffins
(12oz)		216053 003992GBM1C, GCD1C, GCK1CSee Image Below
7-Eleven Selects
Banana Nut 3pack
Mini Muffins (2.6oz / 16 units per tray / 6 trays per
case)		0 52548-67883 8GCJ1A, GCD1ASee Image Below
7-Eleven Selects
Chocolate Chip
3pack Mini Muffins (2.6oz, 16 units per
tray, 6 trays per case)		0 52548-62095 0GCC1A, GCJ1ASee Image Below
Freshness
Guaranteed
Blueberry Streusel/
Strawberry Streusel
Mini Muffins (12oz,
10 per case)		078742-32200 1GBK1A, GBE1A, GCE1A, GCL1ASee Image Below
Freshness
Guaranteed Party
Cake Mini Muffins
(12oz, 10 per case)		078742-36778 1GBE1C, GBL1C, GCJ1C, GCD1CSee Image Below
Freshness
Guaranteed
Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins (12oz, 10 per case)		078742-08935 5GBD1C, GBK1C, GCC1C, GCJ1CSee Image Below
Freshness
Guaranteed
Blueberry Streusel
Mini Muffins (12oz,
10 per case)		078742-08937 9GBC1C, GBJ1C, GBD1A, GBK1A,
GCD1A, GCK1A		See Image Below
Freshness
Guaranteed
Blueberry Streusel /
Banana Nut Mini Muffins (12oz, 10 per case)		078742-36804 7GBJ1A, GBD1A, GCE1A, GCL1ASee Image Below
Freshness
Guaranteed Banana
Nut Mini Muffins
(12oz, 10 per case)		078742-36779 8GBL1C, GBF1C, GCD1C, GCK1CSee Image Below
Great Value
Chocolate Chip Snack Muffin (12oz, 8 per case)		078742-33100 3GBC1B, GBJ1B, GCJ1B, GCD1BSee Image Below
Great Value Banana
Nut Snack Muffins
(12oz, 8 per case)		078742-35747 8GBJ1B, GBD1B, GCC1B, GCJ1BSee Image Below
Great Value
Blueberry Snack Muffins (12oz, 8 per case)		078742-20120 7GBI1B, GBC1B, GCI1B, GCC1BSee Image Below
Great Value
Chocolate Chip
Brownie Snack Cup
(12oz, 8 per case)		078742-33099 0GCB1B, GCI1BSee Image Below
Marketside Triple
Chocolate Muffins
(14oz, 9 per case)		681131-40073 2GBJ1C, GBD1C, GCI1C, GCC1CSee Image Below
Marketside
Strawberry & Creme Muffins (14oz, 8 per case)		681131-41133 2GCB1C, GCI1CSee Image Below
The Worthy Crumb
Oreo 3pack Mini
Muffins (2.6oz)		7 70981-16726 8GBL1A, GBF1A, GCB1A, GCI1A
August 23, 2021 & August 26, 2021		See Image Below
The Worthy Crumb
Oreo 3pack Mini Muffins Tray- 10 units of 2.6oz IW muffins		7 70981-16731 2GBL1A, GBF1A, GCB1A, GCI1A
August 23, 2021 & August 26, 2021		See Image Below

We became aware of this issue as part of our environmental monitoring program.  To date, we have received no reports of illness related to this issue.

Muffins recalled over Listeria

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-information/muffins-recalled-over-listeria/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version