Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 02:06 Hits: 4

Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A.) Corp. announced today a voluntary nationwide recall of certain muffin products due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Alhttps://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-information/muffins-recalled-over-listeria/though healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The product being recalled is the following:

DESCRIPTION RETAIL UPC LOT CODE OR BEST WHEN USED BY DATE PACKET IMAGE Uncle Wally’s Twin Muffins – Blueberry

(3.75oz) 759313-89104 0 August 29, 2021 & September 5, 2021 See Image Below Uncle Wally’s Twin

Muffins – Chocolate

Chip (3.75oz) 759313-04104 9 August 29, 2021 & September 5, 2021 See Image Below Uncle Wally’s Twin

Muffins – Banana Nut

(3.75oz) 759313-89204 7 August 29, 2021 & September 5, 2021 See Image Below Uncle Wally’s Twin

Muffins – Blueberry,

Chocolate Chip &

Banana Nut (3.75oz, 20 units per tray, 6

trays per case) 759313-89190 3 August 29, 2021 & September 5, 2021 See Image Below The Worthy Crumb

Assorted Large

Muffins – Blueberry

Streusel (3.6oz) 7 70981-49136 3 August 28, 2021 See Image Below The Worthy Crumb

Assorted Large

Muffins – Banana Nut

(3.6oz) 7 70981-49137-0 August 28, 2021 See Image Below The Worthy Crumb

Assorted Large

Muffins – Double

Chocolate (3.6oz) 7 70981-49135 6 August 28, 2021 See Image Below The Worthy Crumb

Assorted Large

Muffins -Blueberry

Streusel / Banana

Nut / Double

Chocolate (3.6oz, 16

units per tray) 7 70981-49124 0 August 28, 2021 See Image Below Stop n Shop 12ct

Mini Muffin Blueberry

Strsl (12oz) 216055 003990 GBF1C, GBM1C See Image Below Stop n Shop 12ct

Mini Corn Muffins

(12oz) 216053 003992 GBM1C, GCD1C, GCK1C See Image Below 7-Eleven Selects

Banana Nut 3pack

Mini Muffins (2.6oz / 16 units per tray / 6 trays per

case) 0 52548-67883 8 GCJ1A, GCD1A See Image Below 7-Eleven Selects

Chocolate Chip

3pack Mini Muffins (2.6oz, 16 units per

tray, 6 trays per case) 0 52548-62095 0 GCC1A, GCJ1A See Image Below Freshness

Guaranteed

Blueberry Streusel/

Strawberry Streusel

Mini Muffins (12oz,

10 per case) 078742-32200 1 GBK1A, GBE1A, GCE1A, GCL1A See Image Below Freshness

Guaranteed Party

Cake Mini Muffins

(12oz, 10 per case) 078742-36778 1 GBE1C, GBL1C, GCJ1C, GCD1C See Image Below Freshness

Guaranteed

Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins (12oz, 10 per case) 078742-08935 5 GBD1C, GBK1C, GCC1C, GCJ1C See Image Below Freshness

Guaranteed

Blueberry Streusel

Mini Muffins (12oz,

10 per case) 078742-08937 9 GBC1C, GBJ1C, GBD1A, GBK1A,

GCD1A, GCK1A See Image Below Freshness

Guaranteed

Blueberry Streusel /

Banana Nut Mini Muffins (12oz, 10 per case) 078742-36804 7 GBJ1A, GBD1A, GCE1A, GCL1A See Image Below Freshness

Guaranteed Banana

Nut Mini Muffins

(12oz, 10 per case) 078742-36779 8 GBL1C, GBF1C, GCD1C, GCK1C See Image Below Great Value

Chocolate Chip Snack Muffin (12oz, 8 per case) 078742-33100 3 GBC1B, GBJ1B, GCJ1B, GCD1B See Image Below Great Value Banana

Nut Snack Muffins

(12oz, 8 per case) 078742-35747 8 GBJ1B, GBD1B, GCC1B, GCJ1B See Image Below Great Value

Blueberry Snack Muffins (12oz, 8 per case) 078742-20120 7 GBI1B, GBC1B, GCI1B, GCC1B See Image Below Great Value

Chocolate Chip

Brownie Snack Cup

(12oz, 8 per case) 078742-33099 0 GCB1B, GCI1B See Image Below Marketside Triple

Chocolate Muffins

(14oz, 9 per case) 681131-40073 2 GBJ1C, GBD1C, GCI1C, GCC1C See Image Below Marketside

Strawberry & Creme Muffins (14oz, 8 per case) 681131-41133 2 GCB1C, GCI1C See Image Below The Worthy Crumb

Oreo 3pack Mini

Muffins (2.6oz) 7 70981-16726 8 GBL1A, GBF1A, GCB1A, GCI1A

August 23, 2021 & August 26, 2021 See Image Below The Worthy Crumb

Oreo 3pack Mini Muffins Tray- 10 units of 2.6oz IW muffins 7 70981-16731 2 GBL1A, GBF1A, GCB1A, GCI1A

August 23, 2021 & August 26, 2021 See Image Below

We became aware of this issue as part of our environmental monitoring program. To date, we have received no reports of illness related to this issue.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-information/muffins-recalled-over-listeria/