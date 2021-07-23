11 people in Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois with Salmonella linked to BrightFarms salad greens

Articles

As of July 22, 2021, 11 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Typhimurium have been reported from three states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from June 10, 2021, to July 1, 2021.

Sick people range in age from 19 to 61 years, with a median age of 47, and 64% are female. Two people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The true number of sick people in an outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella. In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.

Officials from Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin interviewed people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick and collected shopper card records to determine what products they bought.

All 11 people reported eating leafy greens, and nine (82%) people reported eating prepackaged salads.

Interview data and shopper card records show that seven people ate or bought a variety of BrightFarms packaged salad greens before they got sick, including Sunny Crunch, 50/50 Spring & Spinach, Harvest Crunch, and Butter Crisp. FDA conducted a traceback investigation and identified BrightFarms greenhouse farm in Rochelle, IL, as the likely source of packaged salad greens bought by sick people.

BrightFarms salad greens produced in Rochelle, IL that have been recalled

Product names: 50/50 Spring & Spinach Butter Crisp Harvest Crunch Lakeside Crunch Mighty Romaine Nutrigreens Spring Crunch Spring Mix Sunny Crunch

Packaged in clear, plastic clamshell containers

Labeled “fresh from Rochelle, IL”

“Best by” dates through 7/29/2021

Distributed to at least five states (Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and Wisconsin)

See the recall notice for more information

At least seven people ate or bought BrightFarms packaged salad greens before getting sick.

Investigators are working to determine if additional products with later “best buy” dates may be affected.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/foodborne-illness-outbreaks/11-people-in-wisconsin-michigan-and-illinois-with-salmonella-linked-to-brightfarms-salad-greens/