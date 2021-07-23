BrightFarms Salad Salmonella Outbreak updated by FDA

Articles

Total Illnesses: 11

Hospitalizations: 2

Deaths: 0

Last Illness Onset: July 1, 2021

States with Cases: IL (6), WI (4), MI (1)

On July 15, 2021, BrightFarms recalled packaged salad greens produced in its Rochelle, Illinois (Ogle County) greenhouse farm sold in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Indiana. On July 21, 2021, Michigan was added to the list of states that received recalled products. Interview data and shopper card records show that seven people ate or bought multiple types of BrightFarms brand salad products before they got sick, including Sunny Crunch, 50/50 Spring & Spinach, Harvest Crunch, and Butter Crisp. FDA conducted a traceback investigation and identified the farm in Rochelle, IL, as the likely source of the BrightFarms brand salad bought by people who became ill.

The FDA is working with BrightFarms to determine if there are additional products that could have been affected. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

The affected BrightFarms-branded products were sold by the following retailers:

Illinois: Mariano’s Fresh Markets, Walmart (select stores), Strack Van Till, Sullivan’s Foods, Caputo’s, Jewel-Osco

Mariano’s Fresh Markets, Walmart (select stores), Strack Van Till, Sullivan’s Foods, Caputo’s, Jewel-Osco Wisconsin: Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market, Copps, Tadych’s, Walmart (select stores)

Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market, Copps, Tadych’s, Walmart (select stores) Iowa: Walmart (select stores)

Walmart (select stores) Indiana: Strack Van Till

Strack Van Till Michigan: Tadych’s

Additional retailers may be affected.

The recall includes the below salad products packaged in clear, plastic clamshells with “best by” dates through 7/29/2021:

BrightFarms Nutrigreens TM (3 oz. package)

(3 oz. package) BrightFarms Butter Crisp TM (4 oz. Package)

(4 oz. Package) BrightFarms Harvest Crunch ® (4 oz. package)

BrightFarms Mighty Romaine TM (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

(4 oz. and 8 oz. package) BrightFarms 50/50 Spring & Spinach (4 oz. package)

BrightFarms Spring Crunch (4 oz. package)

BrightFarms Spring Mix (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

BrightFarms Sunny Crunch ® (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

BrightFarms Lakeside Crunch TM (4 oz. Package)

For specific product information and images, please see the recall page.

