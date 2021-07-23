BrightFarms Salad Salmonella Outbreak updated by FDA

Category: Food Hits: 3
Total Illnesses: 11
Hospitalizations: 2
Deaths: 0
Last Illness Onset: July 1, 2021
States with Cases: IL (6), WI (4), MI (1)
On July 15, 2021, BrightFarms recalled packaged salad greens produced in its Rochelle, Illinois (Ogle County) greenhouse farm sold in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Indiana. On July 21, 2021, Michigan was added to the list of states that received recalled products. Interview data and shopper card records show that seven people ate or bought multiple types of BrightFarms brand salad products before they got sick, including Sunny Crunch, 50/50 Spring & Spinach, Harvest Crunch, and Butter Crisp. FDA conducted a traceback investigation and identified the farm in Rochelle, IL, as the likely source of the BrightFarms brand salad bought by people who became ill.
The FDA is working with BrightFarms to determine if there are additional products that could have been affected. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
The affected BrightFarms-branded products were sold by the following retailers:
Additional retailers may be affected.
The recall includes the below salad products packaged in clear, plastic clamshells with “best by” dates through 7/29/2021:
For specific product information and images, please see the recall page.
