Alabama Huddle House linked to Hepatitis A positive food service worker

Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 24 July 2021 00:47 Hits: 6

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), in cooperation with Huddle House in Hamilton, is investigating a food handler who is infected with hepatitis A virus. As a preventative measure, ADPH is suggesting customers who consumed food, whether dine-in, pickup, or delivery between the dates of July 9 through July 21, 2021, be identified. These patrons may need the hepatitis A vaccine or immune globulin to reduce their chance of illness.

Hepatitis A is a viral infection that can be transmitted person-to-person and by eating food or drinks prepared by an infected person. Hepatitis A vaccine can prevent infection, but only if given within 14 days of exposure to hepatitis A. The hepatitis A vaccine can be given to persons over 12 months of age who have not completed the two-dose hepatitis A vaccine series. Persons over 40 years old may also receive immune globulin.

“Adults with hepatitis A may have symptoms that include fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea and jaundice. These symptoms usually resolve within two months of infection,” said Dr. Burnestine Taylor, Medical Officer for Disease Control and Prevention, ADPH. “Children less than 6 years of age generally do not have symptoms or have an unrecognized infection. Almost all people who get hepatitis A recover completely.”

If you have eaten food prepared at Huddle House, located at 210 River Road, Hamilton, Alabama, between the dates of July 9 through July 21, 2021, contact your health care provider, pharmacy, or the Marion County Health Department regarding getting the vaccine as soon as possible. You may also contact your local provider if you are uncertain about your past vaccine status.

It is rare for hepatitis A to cause severe illness, but persons 50 years of age or older and those with other liver disease are more at risk. The best way to prevent getting hepatitis A is to receive the vaccine within the first two weeks after exposure. Those who have previously been vaccinated with one dose of Hepatitis A vaccine need a second dose. Two doses are required to be considered protected from exposure.

Out of an abundance of caution, the restaurants in both Hamilton and Winfield were closed for commercial cleaning.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-watch/alabama-huddle-house-linked-to-hepatitis-a-positive-food-service-worker/