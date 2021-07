Articles

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences (CATAS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), setting out a path for their continued cooperation in the field of tropical agricultural science and technology.

