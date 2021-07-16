The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Wetland Mitigation Banking Partnerships are Thriving in Georgia

Wetlands are one of nature’s most important and productive ecosystems. They provide wildlife habitat, store floodwaters, filter pollutants, capture carbon, and offer recreational opportunities. Since 2016, the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has spent $20 million to establish wetland mitigation banks to help restore and protect wetland ecosystems on agricultural land.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/07/16/wetland-mitigation-banking-partnerships-are-thriving-georgia

