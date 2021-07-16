CDC reports E. coli O121 outbreak linked to mystery product

Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 20:13 Hits: 2

Food Safety News reports that the CDC is working with other public health agencies to investigate an 11-state outbreak of E. Coli O121 infections.

As of July 15 a total of 15 patients had been confirmed with infections, a CDC spokesperson told Food Safety News. No other information from the agency was available for release.

The Food and Drug Administration reported on July 14 that it was investigating an E. Coli O121 outbreak involving 15 patients, but the agency did not release any other details except to say that no traceback or sample testing had been initiated.

Few details were available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We are working to determine a source of the infections. If we identify a source and an ongoing risk to the public, we will issue an outbreak notice,” the CDC spokesperson told Food Safety News.

Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of E. coli outbreaks and hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). The E. coli lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of E. coliand other foodborne illness infections and have recovered over $800 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our E. coli lawyers have litigated E. coliand HUS cases stemming from outbreaks traced to ground beef, raw milk, lettuce, spinach, sprouts, and other food products. The law firm has brought E. coli lawsuits against such companies as Jack in the Box, Dole, ConAgra, Cargill, and Jimmy John’s. We have proudly represented such victims as Brianne Kiner, Stephanie Smith and Linda Rivera.

If you or a family member became ill with an E. coli infection or HUS after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark E. coli attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/foodborne-illness-outbreaks/cdc-reports-e-coli-o121-outbreak-linked-to-mystery-product/