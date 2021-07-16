Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 05:37 Hits: 12

5000 YEARS FOODS, INC. of CHICAGO, ILLINOIS is recalling SLICED CABBAGE KIMCHI, WHOLE CABBAGE KIMCHI, JULRADO WHOLE CABBAGE KIMCHI, JULRADO SLICED CABBAGE KIMCHI, NO MSG WHOLE CABBAGE KIMCHI, NO MSG SLICED CABBAGE KIMCHI, NO MSG JULRADO WHOLE CABBAGE KIMCHI, NO MSG JULRADO SLICED CABBAGE KIMCHI, WHITE KIMCHI, BABY NAPA KIMCHI because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled product was distributed in ILLINOIS where the product was further distributed and it reached customers through distributors to retail stores potentially nationwide.

The recalled product was sold in 5GAL plastic tubs, and 128 oz, 64 oz, 32 oz, & 16 oz glass jars under the 5000 Years Foods brand name with code information “09052021” through “09252021” printed on the top of the lid.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was the result of sampling by the FDA that found Listeria monocytogenes in the production facility.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-recall/5000-years-food-recalls-kimchi-due-to-listeria-test/