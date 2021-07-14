Zayde’s Deli in Memphis linked to Hepatitis A scare

Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 00:15 Hits: 5

A case of hepatitis A has been diagnosed in an employee who recently handled food at Zayde’s Deli located at 6560 Poplar Avenue. This employee worked during a period of time when ill or infectious and potentially exposed customers to the virus.

Anyone who consumed food or drink at Zayde’s Deli or consumed take-out meals from the restaurant between June 29th and July 7th, is advised to receive a hepatitis A vaccination as soon as possible as a preventative measure. Potentially exposed persons may receive the vaccination from their health care provider or from one of the Health Department’s clinics listed here: https://www.shelbytnhealth.com/Facilities. While no appointment is needed, appointments may be made by calling our appointment line at 901-222-9980.

Hepatitis A is usually transmitted from person to person through contact with contaminated feces or consumption of contaminated food or water. Symptoms include fever, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, dark urine, weight loss and yellow skin and eyes.

“If given within 14 days of exposure, the hepatitis A vaccine is highly effective in preventing infection among those exposed to the virus,” said Shelby County Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randolph. “The Health Department is offering hepatitis A vaccination free of charge to those who may have been exposed at this restaurant.”

Hepatitis A: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Hepatitis A outbreaks. The Hepatitis A lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Hepatitis A and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $800 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Hepatitis A lawyers have litigated Hepatitis A cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of sources, such as green onions, lettuce and restaurant food. The law firm has brought Hepatitis A lawsuits against such companies as Costco, Subway, McDonald’s, Red Robin, Chipotle, Quiznos and Carl’s Jr. We proudly represented the family of Donald Rockwell, who died after consuming Hepatitis A tainted food and Richard Miller, who required a liver transplant after eating food at a Chi-Chi’s restaurant.

If you or a family member became ill with a Hepatitis A infection after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Hepatitis A attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-watch/zaydes-deli-in-memphis-linked-to-hepatitis-a-scare/