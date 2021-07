Articles

Published on Monday, 12 July 2021

Demand is up and supply is down for wild caught crabs. Philadelphia seafood distributor Samuel D'Angelo explains how pandemic-related shortages are hurting more than his industry.

https://www.npr.org/2021/07/12/1015185101/crab-prices-skyrocket-as-demand-increases-for-the-tasty-crustaceans