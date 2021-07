Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 13:21 Hits: 6

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 5.8 million Americans aged 65 or older live with Alzheimer’s disease, and that number is projected to nearly triple by 2160. Fortunately, USDA-funded research may have found a tasty way to slow disease onset.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/07/08/tea-and-berries-may-slow-onset-alzheimers