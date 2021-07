Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 10:26 Hits: 13

Heinz Ketchup Canada has started a petition urging big bun and big hotdog to get on the same page, and sell their products in packs of 10.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/07/1013645708/petition-calls-for-equal-number-of-packaged-hot-dogs-and-buns