Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 21:10 Hits: 3

Salmonella Shrimp

As of June 25, 2021, six people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Weltevreden have been reported from Nevada and Arizona. Illnesses started on dates ranging from February 26, 2021, to April 25, 2021.

Sick people range in age from 30 to 80 years, with a median age of 56 years, and 66% are female. Of five people with information available, two have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

This outbreak was first detected by FDA when a sample of Avanti Frozen Foods shrimp collected for testing at import was found to be contaminated with Salmonella Weltevreden. Using the PulseNet system, investigators identified several people that are part of this outbreak by WGS. WGS showed that the Salmonella from the shrimp is closely related to bacteria from sick people.

FDA conducted a traceback investigation using purchase records from locations where four sick people bought shrimp. Based on their purchase locations and dates, FDA identified a common shipment of frozen cooked shrimp; a supplier of this shipment was Avanti Frozen Foods.

In March 2021, the shipment of Avanti Frozen Foods shrimp that was found to be contaminated with Salmonella at import was destroyed. Avanti Frozen Foods was added to Import Alert 16-81, which allows FDA to detain products at import without physical examination due to the presence of Salmonella.

On June 25, 2021, Avanti Frozen Foods recalled additional lots of frozen cooked shrimp as they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

CDC is advising people not to eat, sell, or serve recalled frozen cooked shrimp supplied by Avanti Frozen Foods sold under multiple brand names including 365, Censea, Chicken of the Sea, CWNO, Hannaford, Honest Catch, Meijer, Open Acres, and Waterfront Bistro.

Salmonella Kirkwood’s Chicken Cordon Bleu

As of June 2, 2021, a total of 17 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Enteritidis have been reported from Minnesota, Arizona, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, and New York. Illnesses started on dates ranging from February 21, 2021 to May 7, 2021.

Sick people range in age from 3 to 83 years, with a median age of 52 years, and 60% are female. Of 13 people with information available, 8 (62%) have been hospitalized; no deaths have been reported.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture collected for testing five raw frozen breaded stuffed chicken products from a grocery store where an ill person purchased these products. The outbreak strain was identified in two samples of Kirkwood’s Chicken Cordon Bleu.

On June 2, 2021, USDA-FSIS issued a Public Health Alert about this outbreak.

Salmonella Cashew Brie

As of May 7, 2021, seven people infected with the outbreak strains of Salmonella Duisburg and Salmonella Urbana have been reported from California, Tennessee, and Florida. Illnesses started on dates ranging from January 31, 2021, to April 8, 2021.

Sick people range in age from 23 to 72 years, with a median age of 26, and 57% are female. Three people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.

Officials from California and Tennessee collected samples of Jule’s cashew brie for testing. Whole genome sequencing (WGS) results showed Jule’s truffle cashew brie collected in both states were contaminated with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Urbana. In addition, the other varieties of Jule’s cashew brie were contaminated with other strains of Salmonella. At this time, we have not identified any sick people who were infected with these other strains.

FDA also collected food samples from Jule’s Foods production facility. WGS results showed that raw cashews from the same lot used to make the recalled brie were contaminated with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Urbana.

FDA is working with the supplier of the raw cashews to ensure that all potentially contaminated products have been withdrawn from the market. The supplier has told their customers not to use any of the cashews. The supplier reported that they do not sell cashews directly to consumers.

FDA is continuing to work with the cashew supplier to determine if additional products may be contaminated.

Salmonella: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Salmonella outbreaks. The Salmonella lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Salmonella and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $800 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Salmonella lawyers have litigated Salmonella cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as cantaloupe, tomatoes, ground turkey, salami, sprouts, cereal, peanut butter, and food served in restaurants. The law firm has brought Salmonella lawsuits against such companies as Cargill, ConAgra, Peanut Corporation of America, Sheetz, Taco Bell, Subway and Wal-Mart.

If you or a family member became ill with a Salmonella infection, including Reactive Arthritis or Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Salmonella attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Additional Resources:

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/foodborne-illness-outbreaks/open-cdc-salmonella-outbreak-investigations-shrimp-chicken-cordon-bleu-and-cashew-brie/