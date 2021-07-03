Concord Waffle House link in Hepatitis A scare

Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 00:31 Hits: 5

Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) is investigating a case of Hepatitis A in a worker at the Waffle House located at 1010 Vinehaven Dr. NE, Concord, NC 28025, located on Exit 60 off Interstate 85.

Possible exposure may have occurred in persons that bought and ate food from the Vinehaven Dr. Waffle House on June 20 between 9 p.m. and 12 a.m. or June 21 between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m. If you believe that you purchased and ate food during this time period, you can receive a hepatitis A vaccine to prevent contracting the virus.

Cabarrus Health Alliance will host a Hepatitis A Vaccination Clinic at 300 Mooresville Rd. Kannapolis, NC on Saturday, July 3 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment necessary and insurance is not required. Any persons with questions can call CHA staff at (704) 920-1214. The hepatitis A vaccine is available at local retail pharmacies, cost may be associated with these locations.

It’s extremely important that those who ate at the Waffle House on Vinehaven Dr. on June 20 or June 21, 2021 receive their vaccination as soon as possible. The time frame for the vaccine to be effective runs out within the next few days.

Those who have had a hepatitis A infection or hepatitis A vaccine are protected from the virus and do not need to take additional action. Most children receive hepatitis A as part of the recommended vaccine series.

Hepatitis A: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Hepatitis A outbreaks. The Hepatitis A lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Hepatitis A and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $800 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Hepatitis A lawyers have litigated Hepatitis A cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of sources, such as green onions, lettuce and restaurant food. The law firm has brought Hepatitis A lawsuits against such companies as Costco, Subway, McDonald’s, Red Robin, Chipotle, Quiznos and Carl’s Jr. We proudly represented the family of Donald Rockwell, who died after consuming Hepatitis A tainted food and Richard Miller, who required a liver transplant after eating food at a Chi-Chi’s restaurant.

If you or a family member became ill with a Hepatitis A infection after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Hepatitis A attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-information/waffle-house-link-in-hepatitis-a-scare/