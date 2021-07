Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021 13:31 Hits: 12

This Fourth of July, join the revolution against foodborne illness. Summer’s rising temperatures make picnics a playground for bacteria as families prepare, cook, and eat food outside. Here are some tips to keep you safe:

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/07/01/declare-your-independence-foodborne-illness