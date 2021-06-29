Merkley and Sons Packing Co. recalls ground beef over E. coli test

Articles

Merkley & Sons Packing Co. of Jasper, is voluntarily recalling certain ground beef products because of possible E. coli contamination.

The company says the recall involves 1-pound and 5-pound packages of “Ground Beef, 80% Lean,” and is out of an abundance of caution after product tracing.

The Indiana State Board of Animal Health says the impacted products were sold in the following retail outlets between June 7 and June 24, 2021:

Big Peach Produce Stand – Bruceville, IN

Birdseye Conservation Club – Birdseye, IN

Buck’s Produce – Marengo, IN

Discount Grocery – Loogootee, IN

Dutch Pantry – Vincennes, IN

Fast Eddies – French Lick, IN

IGA – Loogootee, IN

Jay C – Washington, IN

Kalb’s – Dubois, IN

Merkley and Sons Packing Company retail store – Jasper, IN

Nicholson Valley Grocery – Dubois, IN

Shepherds Loft – Montgomery, IN

Spud Food Mart – Jasper, IN

Sunny’s Celestine – Celestine, IN

No illness has been associated with these products.

